Cherokee Nation opens shelter for victims of domestic violence

The 11,000-square-foot shelter will house up to six families and has an indoor child playroom with on-site staff.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Cherokee Nation celebrates the opening of a new domestic violence shelter in Stilwell to help families and children who suffer from abuse.

During the opening, Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr., First Lady January Hoskin, Deputy Chief Bryan Warner, Council, Cabinet, and members of the Task Force to Protect Women and Families unveiled several initiatives to address domestic violence in the Cherokee Nation Reservation, including a statewide intimate partner and family training summit.

“Ensuring our families and children are protected from the hands of violence is a priority and something Deputy Chief Warner and I have spent the last year advocating for and making significant changes to address,” Chief Hoskin said.

He continues, “We’re extremely proud to not only open this shelter, but to also implement several new initiatives in the year ahead that will make sweeping and lasting changes across the reservation to keep our families and children safe.”

