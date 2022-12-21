Channel 5 and Red Cross host blood drive in Northwest Arkansas

Donors can sign up to save up to three lives with just one donation at either the Rogers Convention Center or the NWA Mall

ARKANSAS, USA — Channel 5 will host a blood drive for the American Red Cross on Wednesday, Dec. 28, through Friday, Dec. 30.

Donors can pre-register for either The Rogers Convention Center location or for the NWA Mall location by going to redcrossblood.org. Our goal is to get 450 donors.

Donation times:

Wednesday, Dec. 28: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 29: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 30: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

First-time donor? Here are some interesting facts to help:

The most common donation involves just 1 pint being drawn from the donor, usually taking about an hour.

You can be any blood type to be a blood donor.

Just one donation of blood can save up to three lives.

"Power Red" donations collect red cells but return most of the plasma and platelets back to the donor. Power Red donors must meet specific eligibility requirements.

Blood donated at a Red Cross drive is used wherever the need is greatest, and you can even track where your blood donation is used to save a life by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App.

Learn more about becoming a blood donor at redcrossblood.org

