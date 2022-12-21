Channel 5 and Red Cross host blood drive in Northwest Arkansas

ARKANSAS, USA — Channel 5 will host a blood drive for the American Red Cross on Wednesday, Dec. 28, through Friday, Dec. 30.
Donors can pre-register for either The Rogers Convention Center location or for the NWA Mall location by going to redcrossblood.org. Our goal is to get 450 donors.
Donation times:
Wednesday, Dec. 28: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 29: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 30: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
First-time donor? Here are some interesting facts to help:
- The most common donation involves just 1 pint being drawn from the donor, usually taking about an hour.
- You can be any blood type to be a blood donor.
- Just one donation of blood can save up to three lives.
- "Power Red" donations collect red cells but return most of the plasma and platelets back to the donor. Power Red donors must meet specific eligibility requirements.
- Blood donated at a Red Cross drive is used wherever the need is greatest, and you can even track where your blood donation is used to save a life by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App.
Learn more about becoming a blood donor at redcrossblood.org
