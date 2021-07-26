United Way Fill the Bus 2021: How to donate school supplies to local students

The United Way of Fort Smith is holding a Back-to-School bash this year where school supply donations will be accepted.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The United Way's Fill the Bus campaign in Fort Smith will look a little different this year.

In the past, community members could find donation sites at local Walmart stores. Due to COVID restrictions, Walmart is not allowing buses to be parked in front of its stores to collect donations.

In response to Walmart's COVID protocols, the United Way of Fort Smith will be hosting a one-day back-to-school bash at their office on N 13th Street from 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. on August 13.

The first 100 people to donate school supplies will receive a free Fill the Bust t-shirt.

You can find needed school supplies by visiting this link.

Monetary donations can also be made by doing a "text to give" by texting UNITEDWAYFTB to 71777.