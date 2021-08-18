UAFS students move back to campus under COVID-19 regulations

Similar to last year, students will be assigned move-in times to help limit traffic congestion and the number of people in hallways at any given time.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — University of Arkansas - Fort Smith students will begin moving into campus housing this week ahead of the Fall 2021 semester.

Students can begin to move in on Thursday, Aug. 19 and continue through Aug. 21.

Cub Camp participants will move into the Lion’s Den from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Aug. 19, while students residing in Sebastian Commons will move in from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Aug. 20-21, and Lion’s Den residents will move in from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Aug. 21.

According to UAFS, Thursday’s move-in will be staffed by volunteers from each Cub Camp team, helping new students form relationships with their team throughout the move-in process and into the three-day first-year student experience.

More than 100 Cub Camp student-volunteers will be on hand to help move students in, as well as more than 50 volunteers from across the UAFS campus.

The move-in crews will help coordinate traffic flow, distribute water, and transport belongings to student housing. UAFS employees will join student volunteers throughout the day, and some residents may even get a hand from UAFS Chancellor Terisa Riley.

To ensure safety throughout the move-in process, the UAFS Housing Office has implemented some COVID-19 procedures, including mandated face-coverings indoors throughout the move-in process, and instructing volunteers to confirm that families feel comfortable with assistance before loading any boxes into carts.

Similar to last year, students will be assigned move-in times to help limit traffic congestion and the number of people in hallways at any given time, said Beth Eppinger, director of housing and residential life at UAFS

“We understand each person has their own level of comfort regarding interacting with others due to the pandemic," Eppinger said. "We want our residents (and their parents) to feel safe as they move-in at UAFS. Our goal for residents is safety and comfort which is what they will receive when they live on campus."

In addition to safety protocols for move-in, students living in campus housing will have virtually unlimited access to personal protective equipment (PPE) including disposable masks, antibacterial wipes, cleaning spray, hand sanitizer and hand soap.

“The entire UAFS Housing team is excited to welcome residents face-to-face to their fall homes! If students or families have questions, we are always available at housing@uafs.edu.” Eppinger said.

Throughout the weekend, the Fort Smith and campus community should take necessary precautions while driving along the sections of Grand Avenue and Waldron Road that border campus. Some parking lots will be closed, directional signage will be in place and university police will be on hand to monitor traffic.

Click here for full instructions for move-in day.