Back To School

State releases 'Arkansas Ready to Learn' guide for parents, teachers and students

It’s a guide for parents, teachers, faculty, staff and students to plan for in-person learning this fall.
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas has joined forces with UAMS, the Department of Health and others to introduce the “Arkansas Ready to Learn Healthy School Guide.”  

It’s a guide for parents, teachers, faculty, staff and students to plan for safe in-person learning this fall during the coronavirus pandemic.

The guide will offer advice and resources to ensure that schools reopen in a safe way. It was written and assembled by a team of medical, behavioral health, and education experts from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, Arkansas Children’s, the Arkansas Department of Health, the Arkansas Division of Elementary and Secondary Education and partners. 

Read the full guide here:

Each school district received CARES Act funding for PPE, the governor said.

Schools in Arkansas will resume in-person and virtual learning on August 24, 2020. 

