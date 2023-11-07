Sponsored Story: Fill the Bus 2023

The United Way of Fort Smith & Northwest Arkansas areas are accepting Back-to-School supply donations.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The United Way of Northwest Arkansas and Fort Smith is hosting its annual Fill the Bus event in our area. Going back to school is an exciting event for kids, but for many, the cost of supplies may keep them from being able to do well in class. Fill the Bus is helping families provide their kids with everything they need to succeed this school year.

How does it work?

Busses will be parked in front of participating Walmart stores to collect donations from shoppers who choose to pick up extra school supplies and drop them off at the bus.

Supplies to donate include:

3 Ring Binders

Antibacterial Wipes

Art Supplies

Backpacks

Ink Pens

Colored Pencils

Crayons

Erasers

Folders

Glue

Markers

Notebooks

Notebook Paper

Pencil Boxes

Pencils

Rulers

Scissors

Tissues

You can find the full list of supplies by visiting this link. When you find the items you want to donate, head to check out. Once you are done, drop off the items at the school bus collection point outside the store.

When and where?

Busses will be in the River Valley area from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, July 28, and Saturday, July 29.

River Valley Locations:

3108 N Broadway St, Poteau, OK

1101 W Ruth Ave, Sallisaw, OK

1501 E Walnut St, Paris, AR – Friday Only

1400 East Main St, Booneville, AR

8301 Rogers Ave, Fort Smith, AR

2100 No. 62nd St, Fort Smith, AR – Kelley Hwy

2425 South Zero St, Fort Smith, AR

4900 Rogers Ave, Fort Smith, AR

8600 US 71 South, Fort Smith, AR

Busses will be in the Northwest Arkansas area from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on both Fridays, August 4.

Northwest Arkansas Locations:

406 S. Walton Blvd, Bentonville, AR

2110 W. Walnut St, Rogers, AR

4208 Pleasant Crossing Blvd, Rogers, AR

2901 Highway 412 East, Siloam Springs, AR

2004 S. Pleasant St, Springdale, AR

4870 Elm Springs Road, Springdale, AR

3919 Mall Ave, Fayetteville, AR

2875 W. MLK, Jr. Blvd, Fayetteville, AR

If you would like to volunteer to help you can register here: https://www.unitedwayfortsmith.org/fill-the-bus-volunteer-registration/

