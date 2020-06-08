Spiro schools back in session

SPIRO, Okla. — Some students were back in class Wednesday (Aug. 5) in Oklahoma.
Spiro first and second graders had their first day of school Wednesday.
After getting their temperatures taken outside of the building, students entered through the main entrance of the office.
"Students were glad to be back, to be able to see their friends and see their teachers and of course me and all the teachers we were a little apprehensive wondering how smooth things would go but at the end of the day we're pleasantly surprised,” said Don McGee, Middle School Principal at Spiro.
Kindergartners will start school in Spiro on Friday (Aug. 7) and pre-k will begin Monday (Aug. 10).