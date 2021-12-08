Watch: Addressing COVID-19 concerns on school buses

Along with packing the backpacks and lunchbox, at most bus stops you’re also going to want to send your child with a mask.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The first day of school is less than a week away and districts are preparing to welcome students back to a safe and healthy environment.

Along with packing the backpacks and lunchbox, at most bus stops you’re also going to want to send your child with a mask.

Schools like Fayetteville are requiring masks for students of all ages. Fort Smith Schools will be requiring masks for the first 60 days of the semester.

Alma is not requiring masks but is highly encouraging the use of them.

Springdale is requiring masks be worn for students K-7 but highly recommends them for everyone else. On Tuesday (Aug. 10) night the Springdale School Board decided that K-7 students are now required to wear a mask at school and on the school bus.

When it comes to keeping buses sanitary, the Fayetteville and Springdale School’s transportation departments say it’s very important they do their part to keep the buses as clean as possible at all times and are using technology to help.

“We do daily sanitation, weekly fogging of the bus," said Mike McClure, Director of Transportation at Fayetteville School District.