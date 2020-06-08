Rogers Schools prepare for students to return to campus

Over 1,800 students are expected to return to campus this fall, so keeping them at a safe distance is a priority.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Rogers High School officials say over 85% of students will be coming back to in-person classes this fall. With that comes concerns that the school principal addressed in a Facebook Live series.

“Desk shields have been ordered for classrooms with tables so we can provide separation for students, if a student forgets a mask then we will have those available,” said Lewis Villines, RHS Principal.

The school district as a new tab on its website that goes over the most frequently asked questions.

“Please check this site often, this is not a static site this is the primary way we will be communicating, this information is very fluid,” Villines said.

Officials say they will be issuing laptops to students on the first day of school, for students who are learning virtually and in just in case classes have to go remote again.

“We have Chrome Books which will be one to one, so one laptop for every student, so everyone will have access,” said RHS counselor Carla Moose.

Villines says this was the first of many Facebook Lives counting down to the first day of school.