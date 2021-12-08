Rogers Schools pass mask requirement for schools

ROGERS, Ark. — The Rogers School Board met Thursday, Aug. 12, to discuss whether it will require masks in schools this year with COVID-19 cases surging again in Arkansas.
The Rogers School District will require masks for students, staff, faculty and visitors for the upcoming school year.
School districts across Arkansas have been discussing mask mandates for the last two weeks. Springdale, Fort Smith, Fayetteville, and Bentonville School Districts have all voted in favor of masks for students.
Last week, an Arkansas judge temporarily blocked the state from enforcing a law that prevents schools and other governmental agencies from requiring masks. Health leaders have applauded the decision as more children and young adults have been hospitalized due to the highly contagious COVID-19 delta variant.