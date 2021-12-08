Rogers Schools pass mask requirement for schools

The school board met Thursday, August 11 to discuss mask requirements within schools as COVID-19 numbers rise.

ROGERS, Ark. — The Rogers School Board met Thursday, Aug. 12, to discuss whether it will require masks in schools this year with COVID-19 cases surging again in Arkansas.

The Rogers School District will require masks for students, staff, faculty and visitors for the upcoming school year.

School districts across Arkansas have been discussing mask mandates for the last two weeks. Springdale, Fort Smith, Fayetteville, and Bentonville School Districts have all voted in favor of masks for students.