Rogers Public Schools hire additional workers to clean during coronavirus pandemic

The workers were hired through a third-party custodial service and their sole purpose will be to clean high touch surfaces on campus through the school day.

ROGERS, Ark. — We’re one week away from the start of a new school year and districts in our area are busy implementing safety protocols, which cleaning is a big part of.

Rogers Heritage High School is preparing to welcome back students to campus with a push this week to make sure safety measures are in place.

This includes signs directing the flow of one-way traffic to reduce crowding in hallways.

“We believe we’ve got a great system that we’ve gotten input from teachers and parents and we’ve been able to create that," said Rogers Heritage High School Principal Jim Davis.

Desks inside of classrooms will be spaced out as much as possible.

Most classrooms are equipped with sinks where students can practice proper handwashing techniques.

"If it’s not essential to the day to day instructional process we’re removing those items," Davis said.

Rogers Public Schools have hired additional staff whose sole purpose will be to clean high traffic and high touch areas throughout the day.

“We’re starting out with one in each building of our schools and they will be wearing a different colored shirt, so we know they’re not to be disturbed," said Charles Lee, Assistant Superintendent.

The additional cleaning staff is being provided by a third-party custodial service.

The school district taking that extra step to help stop the spread of the virus.

“We use a chemical that is EPA approved for schools, colleges, universities, hospitals they all use it, it’s called Virex," Lee said.

Throughout the school district, about 19% of students will be learning virtually this year. That's less than 3,000 students, which means the rest will be on campus.

“That’s why the face coverings are going to become very important. We know that helps slow the spread of the virus," Lee said.

The school district says it promises it's doing everything it can to keep everyone inside the building safe.

The Rogers Public School District has a total of about 15,000 students.