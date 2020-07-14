United Way of Northwest Arkansas Fill the Bus school supply drive going 100% virtual

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the United Way of Northwest Arkansas is making the annual Fill the Bus Event 100% virtual this year.

LOWELL, Arkansas — Due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the United Way of Northwest Arkansas is making the annual Fill the Bus Event 100% virtual this year.

Fill the Bus is an initiative that provides school supplies to disadvantaged children in Northwest Arkansas through a partnership with Walmart and sponsors BIC, Crayola and Coca-Cola.

Through the partnership with Walmart, community members can purchase school supplies through the "Walmart Registry for Good" and the items ship directly to the United Way of NWA office. The supplies will be distributed to 15 school districts across Northwest Arkansas.

Donations can be made starting today through August 10.

More details about the virtual drive can be found on the United Way of NWA website.