Low number of FSPS educators cite COVID-19 as reason for leaving

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith Public Schools are addressing the recent number of staff members who have resigned before the school year begins.

According to Zena Featherston Marshall with Fort Smith Public Schools,14 educators with direct student contact cited COVID-19 concerns as the reason for their retirement or resignation.

A total of 215 certified and classified FSPS staff, which includes educators and support personnel, resigned for any reason during the entire 2019-2020 school year, according to Marshall.

FSPS employs about 2,000 full-time staff.

Marshall says about 10-12% of the total FSPS staff retires or resigns from a variety of positions annually.