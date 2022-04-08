List of NWA & River Valley back-to-school events

FORT SMITH, Ark. — With the school year starting soon, many community organizations in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley are holding events to offer school supplies and other necessities kids need to start the school year.
Northwest Arkansas events:
- First Friday: Back to School | Friday, August 5 | This event is taking place from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. in Downtown Bentonville Square. First Friday is a monthly festival series featuring live music, food trucks, multiple family-friendly activities, and local vendors.
- Back to School event for immigrants | Saturday, Aug. 6th | Immigrant rights advocacy group Arkansas United is proudly gearing up for their third annual back-to-school event to make sure families have what they need as well as to ensure they are doing their part to support the community. From 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. at the JTL Shop located at 614 E Emma Ave.
River Valley events:
- First United Methodist Church | Sunday, Aug 14 | This event is taking place from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the church's C Main Parking Lot, located at the corner of 16th and B Street. They will be giving out backpacks, school supplies, shoe vouchers, free haircuts and free books. Activities are planned including an inflatable slide and games with the local fire department and police department in attendance.
- Matthew 25 | Monday, Aug. 8 | This is a drive-through event in the parking lot at 945 Main Street in Van Buren from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Children must be present to receive backpacks, school supplies, hygiene kits, socks, underwear, haircuts, dinner and food boxes.
- Back-to-school parking lot party and health fair | Saturday, August 13 This event is taking place from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 615 North B Street in Fort Smith. The event will include free food, fun, music, activities and school supplies.
Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:
Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device
To report a typo or grammatical error, please email KFSMDigitalTeam@tegna.com.