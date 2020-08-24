Fort Smith students return for first day of school

Fort Smith students and staff returned for the first day of school Monday (Aug. 24).

FORT SMITH, Ark. — It can be an emotional time dropping your kids off for their first day of school in a normal year let alone in the middle of a pandemic.

“It was a bit different, kind of nerve-racking up we’re leaving it in the Lord's hands,” said parent Mark Stevens.

Stevens and Taylor Marshall dropped their son off to start the second grade Monday (Aug. 24). They say one of their favorite first-day traditions is walking their son into class and meeting his teacher. But, as of today, that’s no longer an option.

“It’s a little bit different dropping them off right at the gate and then watching him walk and not being able to hug my little one before he goes into his class. I have to hug him outside of the gate and watch him walk on,” Stevens said.

They said despite the uncertainty, their son Mark couldn’t wait to get back to school.

“He loves school so he was excited,” Stevens said.

But as excited kids run into school, Fort Smith Superintendent Doug Brubaker is asking for parents help in the weeks to come as they adjust to the new norm.

“What we’ve asked our parents to do is work with students on the masks,” Brubaker said.

And parents like Stevens did just that.

“We’ve been practicing," Stevens said. "If we go to the grocery store we made sure he had his mask or whenever we’d eat we’d teach him that’s the only time you would take it down as soon as we’re done put it back up."

The couple says they’ve done all they can to prepare their son and trust the school is doing the same.

“We’re confident in everything they have going on and I think we should be good,” Stevens said.

Stevens and Marshall’s son will be attending school in class five days a week, but Brubaker says 25% of kids will be doing school virtually.