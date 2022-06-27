United Way Fill the Bus 2022: How to donate school supplies to local students

The United Way of Fort Smith & NWA Areas are accepting Back-to-School supply donations.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The United Way of Northwest Arkansas and Fort Smith is hosting its annual Fill the Bus event in our area. Going back to school is an exciting event for kids, but for many, the cost of supplies may keep them from being able to do well in class. Fill the Bus is helping families provide their kids with everything they need to succeed this school year.

Busses will be parked in front of participating Walmart stores in four counties in Arkansas, and two counties in Oklahoma on Friday, July 29th and Saturday, July 30th.

Supplies to donate include, 3 ring binders, antibacterial wipes, ink pens, glue, markers, tissues, and pencil boxes. You can find the full list of supplies by visiting this link. When you find the items you want to donate, head to check out. Once you are done, drop off the items at the school bus collection point outside the store.

Busses will be in the River Valley area from 9am to 7pm on Friday, and 9am to 1pm on Saturday.

River Valley Locations:

3108 N Broadway St, Poteau, OK

1101 W Ruth Ave, Sallisaw, OK

1501 E Walnut St, Paris, AR – Friday Only

1400 East Main St, Booneville, AR

Busses will be in the Northwest Arkansas area from 9am to 3pm on both Friday and Saturday.

Northwest Arkansas Locations: