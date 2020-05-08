Fayetteville Schools required to offer in-person classes five days a week during coronavirus pandemic

The Traditional Learning Option will now include five days of on-campus face-to-face instruction for the fall semester.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — In response to the revised directive issued today by the Arkansas Division of Elementary and Secondary Education stating, “it is expected that all school districts offer, at a minimum, relevant and engaging onsite learning opportunities each day of the five-day school week.”

Fayetteville Public Schools will alter the Traditional/Blended/Hybrid Learning Option that was communicated to students and families on July 15 to meet this new directive.

The Traditional Learning Option will now include five days of on-campus face-to-face instruction for the fall semester.

The Home Campus Virtual Option will still be available for families who prefer students to take all classes online, associated with their school of record, for the fall semester.

Fayetteville Virtual Academy remains another long-term placement option for students to take all classes online. An application process is required for this option.

Fayetteville Public Schools will provide a new survey to families allowing them the opportunity to re-select their options for learning for their children for the fall semester of 2020-2021 school year.