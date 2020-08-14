Don Tyson School of Innovation in Springdale preparing some students for virtual learning this fall

The Springdale School District has been handing out Chromebooks to students, including those who have chosen a virtual learning environment this fall.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — With school starting back up one week from Monday (Aug. 17), Springdale students are gearing up by collecting their computers this week.

On Friday (Aug. 14), families pulled up to the Don Tyson School of Innovation in a drive-thru style line to grab their computers before the new school year.

"I appreciate those who have been here to pick up a Chromebook. And the line might have been a little long, but they have been so gracious and patient with us as we make sure students have what they need to do virtual learning this year," Kelly Boortz, principal at the Don Tyson School of Innovation, said.

Throughout this week and the next, students who chose the virtual or blended learning model are assigned a day to pick up their Chromebook, something every student in the district receives.

"We're a one-to-one technology district, that's been the last five years or so. We are really ahead of the game when it came to that," Rick Schaeffer with Springdale Public Schools said.

Each day a grade level is assigned to come to pick up their Chromebook. Jennifer Graham came to pick up her daughter's computers on Friday; both sisters are doing the all virtual option this fall.

"My main reason was because of my younger daughter, my fourth-grader, she is a very touchy huggy girl, and I really felt like it was going to be really challenging for her to stay separated. So, my older daughter decided she would be a champ and help me get that going so they could both stay home," Graham told 5NEWS.

12% of students in the Springdale School District have opted for virtual learning. That's about 2,600 of the districts 23,000 students.

Graham is also a Springdale teacher. While her daughters stay home, she is heading back to the classroom.

"I'm nervous. We are doing all that we can to make the classrooms as safe as we can. We are trying to space out the seating as much as we can. I think we have a good place for when we get started, but it is a scary idea of starting the new year," Graham said.

Kelly Boortz says she is anticipating the return of all of her students.

"Whether students are learning from home or learning here on our campus, I am so excited to see them and look forward to a great year, and I truly believe it's going to be a great year," Boortz told 5NEWS.