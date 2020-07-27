x
Bentonville School District receives donation of 2,000 face masks

The masks will go to students and teachers who will return to campus in August.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The Bentonville School District has received a large donation of face masks for the upcoming school year. 

According to the district, Shero USA donated 2,000 copper ion infused face masks.

Shero, like many American companies, transitioned its operations to making masks when COVID-19 hit home and has been helping not-for-profits ever since. 

"We're grateful for the generosity shown to the Bentonville Schools family!" the district wrote on social media. 

