Back-to-school shopping expected to reach record levels this year

ARKANSAS, USA — School starts in a few weeks, and a national survey shows parents are expected to spend more than last year. However, some of those items could be hard to find.

According to the National Retail Federation, we're expected to see a record level of back-to-school shopping as many return to in-person learning.

“About $850 on average this year,” said Katherine Cullen, senior director for consumer and industry insights at NRF. Cullen says that’s a $59 increase from the year before. That increase adding up to a large total. “It’s about $37 billion,” Cullen said.

An expected record level of spending for K-12. Over $3 billion more from last year. 5NEWS spoke to a University of Arkansas economic research associate about why we see this increase.

“It boils down to kids going back to school and trying to search for that normalcy and get back to...a more normal time,” said U of A Economics Research Associate David Sorto. He says students finish virtual learning and need backpacks, pencils, lunch pails, clothes and shoes.

Cullen says the high demand could cause a shortage of those vital supplies. “There’s a lot of congestion at the ports. So, productivity sitting on ships, but there’s not personnel here to process it or get it trucks across the country.”

As of now, consumers aren’t feeling any of those effects. But they could later. Cullen encouraging parents to get supplies early. “Buy what you’re going to need now,” Cullen said.

It’s not just grade school. The big-spending trend also applies to college students looking for books and supplies.

“Families are planning to spend about $1,200 on average or $140 more than they spent last year.”

Reaching a record-breaking number of expected spending of $71 billion.

“A big driver is that people are expecting they’ll need different things this year than they did last year.”

As the pandemic shaped the way we learned and affected our jobs and the economy.

“Those sectors that were hit hard by COVID recovered. Like, manufacturing, hospitality, and education and healthcare.”