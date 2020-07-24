COVID-19 in Arkansas classrooms: Who can keep schools closed?

There are still questions regarding how schools decide to stay open or move to close during the coronavirus pandemic.

ARKANSAS, USA — There are still questions regarding how schools decide to stay open or move to close during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and there are still concerns about the plan to reopen for on-site instruction.

There is one month until schools reopen, and the plan is still for every school to start with students physically present. Governor Asa Hutchinson (R-Arkansas) remains firm on that decision, even with open criticisms.

"We really are fundamentally making decisions based upon what the situation is in that particular local area," Gov. Hutchinson said during a daily COVID-19 briefing Thursday (July 23).

This week the Arkansas chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics opposed a statewide reopening.

They stated that with some counties having higher positivity rates than others, each school's reopening plan should be different.

Gov. Hutchinson says they are beginning to collect more data that can help with decision making.

"We can look at the level of spread in that school district in that city or in that county and make decisions based upon that," Gov. Hutchinson said.

The Arkansas Department of Education (ADE) released more information detailing plans for schools, including closures.

The Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) released the following statement about closures:

"ADH would not prohibit a school from closing if determined by a local district and/or ade that it was needed, but in consultation with ADE, our department may request a school or campus to close due to the level of disease transmission."

Gov. Hutchinson says the current plan takes into account what is happening at the local level with COVID-19.

"The concept is built into the framework that we have issued in terms of statewide guidelines," he said.