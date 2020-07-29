x
Arkansas's Tax-Free Weekend: What shoppers need to know

Arkansas's Tax-Free Weekend gives shoppers a chance to save on school items and clothes as students prepare to return to schools.

ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansas's Tax-Free Weekend is August 1-2, giving residents a chance to pick up some school supplies and clothing tax-free before classes resume this fall. 

Currently, Arkansas statewide tax is 6.5%, while the average local sales tax is 2.1%. Shoppers will save an average of around 9% on qualifying purchases over the weekend. 

What's tax-free in Arkansas this weekend? 

  • Clothing and footwear under $100 per item.
  • Clothing accessories and equipment under $50 per item.
  • School supplies of any price.
  • School art supplies of any price.
  • School instructional materials (textbooks, workbooks and maps).

What's not tax-free in Arkansas this weekend? 

  • Sewing equipment and supplies, including scissors, yarn, and tape measurers.
  • Protective equipment, including helmets and safety goggles.
  • Sport or recreational equipment, including athletic shoes.
  • PPE items such as hand sanitizer and face masks. 

You don't have to rush out to stores to get in on the tax-free shopping. Qualifying online purchases will also be tax-free if your order is delivered to an Arkansas address. 

Coupons and discounts from retailers will also be factored into orders, so shoppers can take advantage of deals and still receive a tax exemption on eligible items. 

Masks are required in public spaces in Arkansas. Prepare to follow social distancing guidelines laid out by businesses and the Arkansas Department of Health. 

Read more about back-to-school in Arkansas during the COVID-19 pandemic.

