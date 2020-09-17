Arkansas Red Cross in need of volunteers to help after hurricanes, wildfires

The Arkansas Red Cross is in need of more people to volunteer following the hurricanes on the gulf coast and the wildfires out west.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — The Arkansas Red Cross is in need of more people to volunteer following the hurricanes on the gulf coast and the wildfires out west.

Nola and Jorg Boston just returned home to Arkansas from volunteering in Texas after Hurricane Laura hit the coast a few weeks ago.

"We'd go out and go through a neighborhood and any homes that had damage, we would input it in the Red Cross system," Jorg said.

They saw dozens of families whose homes are completely gone— a humbling experience for both of them.

"The reason we go out there is because I have a roof over my head and these people don't," Nola said.

The Arkansas Red Cross needs more people like the Bostons to help out, as Hurricane Sally and the wildfires on the west coast completely uproot more people's lives.

"Even just last night, we had 30,000 people across the country in emergency shelters. I can't even picture what that number looks like," Lori Arnold, with the Red Cross of Arkansas, said.

Arnold said they need people who can go down to disaster areas, but also work virtually from home.

"We have people who are doing health services, so if you are a healthcare provider, we need people to help refill medication," Arnold said.

Arnold said they are working to make sure volunteers who do travel, are staying safe amid the pandemic.

"We are taking all kinds of preventative measures, such as social distancing, mask-wearing, sanitization," she said.

The Bostons are leaving for Baton Rouge Thursday morning to help those still affected by Laura.

"It's been three weeks and they still have no power… a lot of them," Nola said.

Even if you can't volunteer, they hope you will consider donating even a small amount of money.

"With all the disasters, the fires in California, Oregon, the Hurricanes, every donation helps," Nola said.

To find what positions within the Red Cross you can click here.

To donate, go to redcross.org.