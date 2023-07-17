Arkansas nonprofits open up as cooling centers during heat wave

Several nonprofits are making sure everyone stays cool this summer.

ROGERS, Ark — It’s smoldering outside across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley and it’s only expected to get even hotter this week. For those who don’t have a cool place to go, several nonprofits are opening their doors for a place to cool off.

The Salvation Army in Bentonville and Fort Smith open as a cooling center anytime the heat index gets above 95 degrees. Northwest Arkansas Area Commander Captain Patrick Connelly says the Fayetteville shelter is not able to open as a cooling center because it's still undergoing renovations.

“Extreme temperatures are something that you really can't prepare yourself for. When it's either too cold, or it's either too hot. You know, there's not much you can do when you're out and exposed to the elements. And so we open our facilities to attempt to alleviate some of that, that stress on people,” Connelly said. “They just need to show up and they’ll be water available, snacks available things of that nature, so that we can help make the experience as comfortable as possible as we experience these extreme temperatures."

A new day shelter opened just two months ago in Rogers called Micah 6:8 Way Station.

While offering a cool place for people to come during the day, they also provide people resources to get them SNAP benefits as well as help them get back on their feed and get rehomed.

“It feels fantastic to be able to meet the need that we see in Bentonville and Rogers. You don't know how many people were on the street until you really begin to work with the population it's out there. And then awareness, your eyes are open very quickly to the amount of individuals that are actually out there on the street,” said Troy Cook, the director.

Cook says in those two months, they’ve seen more than 250 people come through their doors.

“A place like the Way Station is imperative. Because people can have heatstroke, some people could die out there if they're already suffering from other health conditions. I think it's very important to have places like this for them to be able to come,” he said.

Cool Centers in NWA

Salvation Army in Bentonville: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays

Micah 6:8 WayStation in Rogers: 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays

7hills Homeless Center in Fayetteville: 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays

Cooling Centers in the River Valley

The Salvation Army in Fort Smith: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays

Hope Campus in Fort Smith: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Next Step Homeless Services: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

