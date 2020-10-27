x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

Outreach

Arkansas Blood Insitute issuing 'urgent call' for donations of all blood types

The Arkansas Blood Institute said Tuesday that it is experiencing an emergency blood shortage due to a rare ice storm that is affecting service areas.

Note: The attached video is from a report dated back in February.

The Arkansas Blood Institute said Tuesday that it is experiencing an emergency blood shortage due to a rare ice storm that is affecting service areas.

The ABI said their stock of blood has reached a "less-than-one-day supply," while the institute usually maintains a 3 to 5 day supply for local hospitals.

“COVID-19 has put tremendous strain on the blood supply for months, but this unseasonable inclement weather was the real catalyst for a blood emergency in our state,” said John Armitage, M.D., president and CEO of Arkansas Blood Institute. 

If you would like to schedule an appointment to give blood, call 1-877-340-8777 or visit arkbi.org to see a list of donor centers and mobile blood drives.

According to a statement released by the ABI, all donations will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies to identify potential convalescent plasma donors.* Blood drives will be managed according to CDC safety recommendations.

Related Articles