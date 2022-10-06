Outdoor fitness courts, floodplain resolutions approved by Fort Smith board

The project is part of the 2022 National Fitness campaign, which provides outdoor fitness equipment to communities across the country through application and award.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Board of Directors on Tuesday (June 7) approved resolutions) to install outdoor fitness courts near the Arkansas River in downtown Fort Smith and in east Fort Smith, and to apply for a grant to purchase houses in the floodplain.

The first resolution, approved by a vote of six to one with Director George Catsavis voting in dissent, allows the city to adopt a partnership to bring the Jean-Michel Basquiat Outdoor Fitness Court to Fort Smith along with a second outdoor court that will feature a local artist. The project is part of the 2022 National Fitness campaign, which provides outdoor fitness equipment to communities across the country through application and award, said Jurena Storm, government affairs liaison to the Office of the Mayor. Storm said the program chooses 10 cities a year.

“The City of Fort Smith received the invitation of application due to the impact of our public art pieces,” Storm said, noting Fort Smith’s reputation in the art world because or murals and other public art created by the Unexpected Project.

