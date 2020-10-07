Outdoor event Buckin' at the Ranch gets ADH approval

Buckin' at the Ranch is set to take place July 17-18.

PRAIRIE GROVE, Ark. — Some of the top bull riders in the world will be coming to Northwest Arkansas next week, and the large outdoor event has been approved by the Arkansas Department of Health.

Right now, there are open fields on more than 60 acres of grass at Ogden Ranch, just outside the city limits of Prairie Grove.

In about a week you will hear the rumble of the crowd and stomping of the bulls for Buckin' at the Ranch.

“The guys that do this for living have no way to make a living right now because everyone is canceling events and we decided, my family and I, that somebody needs to show everybody that there’s a safe way to move forward and we’re all in this together," said Ogden Ranch Owner, Nathan Ogden.

The arena where professional bull riders in masks will be performing has been mapped out already.

All venue employees will have their temperatures checked daily and the shoots will be sanitized after each round.

“I just hope it goes well, like I said, I’m really concerned about everyone’s safety. We need to get this thing (COVID-19) handled I hope sooner than later," said Prairie Grove Mayor Sonny Hudson.

Box seating is available for groups spaced six feet apart and lines will be drawn for those who opt to bring a lawn chair and sit on the grass.

Bleacher seats will skip every other row to maintain proper social distancing.

Face masks will be required when walking around the venue or when social distancing isn’t possible, but once you take your seat masks can be removed.

At 66% capacity, there’s room to spread out for a little more than 2,900 people.

Events organizers say they plan to sell no more than 2,400 tickets.

“We’re hoping we can set an example," Ogden said. "We may make mistakes along the way, I hope people learn from it, which is why we’re providing all the different options if you want to come get out of the house, and ultimately safety is our number one concern."

Buckin' at the Ranch is July 17-18 and so far, 756 tickets have been sold. There will also be live music after the event.