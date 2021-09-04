Outdoor dining district benefits downtown Springdale businesses

The district allows people to purchase and drink an alcoholic beverage within it.

SPRINGDALE, Arkansas — Nonprofit Downtown Springdale Alliance recently released a report showing the success of the Downtown Springdale Outdoor Dining District that Springdale City Council approved in August.

The district allows people to purchase and drink an alcoholic beverage within it.

“We all feel like it’s been a home run,” said Jill Dabbs, executive director for Downtown Springdale Alliance. “The downtown businesses, bars, restaurants and retail have all reported that it’s made a big positive impact on their businesses. In the first four months, we had almost 10,000 to-go cups that were served.”

Chef Brent Hale, owner of Big Sexy Food at 107 E. Emma Ave., said the district has helped his business, and as the weather warms, he expects even more of an uptick.