Suicide Awareness Month: Out of the Darkness Northwest Arkansas Walk

The walk taking place this weekend for Suicide Awareness Month is raising money investing for life-saving research, education, advocacy and support.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The Out of the Darkness Northwest Arkansas Walk is taking place in Bentonville to cap off Suicide Awareness Month.

The walk is taking place on Sunday (Sept. 26) with registration beginning at 12 p.m. and the event taking place from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Orchards Park in Bentonville.

This event raises money to help the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) to invest in life-saving research, education, advocacy and support for those impacted by suicide. The AFSP is raising awareness not only because it is Suicide Awareness Month but also because the pandemic has affected suicide rates around the world.

"The global pandemic has impacted the emotional and economic well-being of many individuals and families and left many of us to manage a variety of emotions, including feelings of uncertainty," said the AFSP when stating why people should join the event. "We also know increases in suicide are not a foregone conclusion if we act now to mitigate risk and support the mental health of our friends, families, and neighbors."

Participants are welcomed to walk in teams or alone with the ability to join or create a team with the AFSP account. There are also opportunities to support the cause without walking by being a sponsor.

There will be activities of hope and healing by having participants wear honor beads which are specific colors signifying participants' impact from suicide.