Florida man at large could be in Arkansas

ARKANSAS, USA — A Florida man at large could be here in Arkansas. The FBI is needing help tracking down a suspect wanted out of Florida.

Othal Toreyane Resheen Wallace, 29, is wanted for attempted first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer.

Wallace is 5'7", weighs 180 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes. He also has tattoos on his neck and chest.

The FBI, Dayton Beach Police, and US Marshals say Wallace may be in Arkansas or have contacts in the state.

Police say Wallace should be considered armed and dangerous. There is a $200,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.