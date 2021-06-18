Organ donation kiosks set up in Northwest Arkansas

Becoming an organ donor just became a lot easier in Northwest Arkansas.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The Arkansas Regional Organ Recovery Agency wants to make becoming an organ donor as easy as possible.

That's why they have put kiosks in both Springdale and Rogers that will help people sign up.

They're hoping the kiosks do well because if a family feels it's the right choice for them, advocates say the need for organs is out there.

Organ donations include vital parts like the liver and kidneys as well as tissue and eyes.

There are there kiosk locations in Northwest Arkansas. Two are located in Springdale, one at the public library and one at the Center for Nonprofits. The third is at the Rogers Activity Center.