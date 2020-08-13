Wildfire grows to 500 acres in Columbia River Gorge near Mosier, leads to evacuations

Gov. Kate Brown said the fire is threatening 300 homes.

MOSIER, Ore. — A wildfire that broke out Wednesday afternoon near Mosier in the Columbia River Gorge has prompted evacuations and is threatening 300 homes, Gov. Kate Brown said.

Wasco County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) issued the following updated orders:

Level 3, GO (Evacuate): All of Paradise Ridge Place Rd, and everyone West of State Rd. from Evergreen Terrace to Dry Creek Rd.

Level 2, BE SET: Everyone East of State Rd, from Evergreen Terrace to Dry Creek Rd.

Level 1, BE READY: All of Browns Creek Rd from Chenoweth Rd. to Wells Rd.

At the scene, fire officials said 150 homes are under level 3 evacuation, 500 homes around under level 2 and 250 homes are at level 1. Here is an explanation of what each evacuation level means.

The sheriff’s office said people should avoid the area of Mosier Creek, Carrol Road, State Road and Dry Creek Road. Mosier is located east of Hood River and west of The Dalles.

WCSO said the Shilo Inn in The Dalles was available as a shelter location to all those evacuating.

The Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) said it became aware of the fire, which has been named the Mosier Creek Fire, between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. An official with the agency said, as of 6:45 p.m., the fire was about 50 acres; by 10 p.m. it had grown to 500 acres. The cause of the fire is unknown.

The official with ODF said four large air tankers are on scene, as well as a helicopter. More helicopters were on the way.

Gov. Brown invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act, meaning resources from around the state can be used to help contain the fire. The Oregon State Fire Marshal will assume command of firefighting operations at 8 a.m. Thursday.