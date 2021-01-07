Operation Dry Water: Arkansas Game and Fish Commission promote holiday water safety

Boating under the influence of alcohol or drugs not only carries a stiff fine, but it also is grounds for a person to lose their driver’s license.

ARKANSAS, USA — This Independence Day weekend (July 2-4) Arkansas Game and Fish Commission (AGFC) officers will be working together across the state to keep people in the water safe with 'Operation Dry Water.'

The AGFC is reminding everyone to enjoy their time in the water responsibly and to be aware of the dangers of excessive drinking while aboard a boat.

“We patrol the state’s waters year-round in Arkansas, but Operation Dry Water gives us an added opportunity to speak up about enjoying our waters safely,” said Capt. Stephanie Weatherington, Boating Law Administrator for the AGFC.

Weatherington says boating under the influence of alcohol or drugs not only carries a stiff fine, but it also is grounds for a person to lose their driver’s license just as though they were ticketed for driving under the influence.

“It’s that serious of a problem that most states have this rule in place,” Weatherington said. “We want people to have fun, but we want them to be responsible so that everyone can come home with memories of great times on the water.”

According to the U.S. Coast Guard’s Recreational Boating Statistics, alcohol use is the leading known contributing factor in fatal boating accidents. Boating while intoxicated can be even more dangerous than driving a car while intoxicated, as most boaters have less experience operating a boat. Boats don’t have brakes, and slower responses to a sudden danger can be the difference between life and death.

Although not illegal, passengers who consume too much alcohol can make poor judgments that can lead to injuries and death as well.

Weatherington says she receives calls every year asking if it’s okay to have alcohol on a boat at all. In most cases, it’s fine to have an alcoholic beverage onboard, but people should pay attention to the county they are boating in.