Onyx Coffee Lab turns 10 this year

The Allens started Onyx as a tiny café in Springdale and 10 employees. It’s now a multimillion-dollar business with five Northwest Arkansas locations.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Ten years ago, Jon and Andrea Allen dreamed of having the world’s best coffee.

They started Onyx Coffee Lab in May 2012, and you can make an argument that they’ve realized their ambition. Winning numerous industry competitions in the U.S. and throughout the world over the past few years makes the company arguably the most awarded coffee brand in the U.S.

“We never thought we would be here as one of the industry leaders in coffee, and that is a huge honor and huge responsibility,” Andrea Allen said. “And at the same time, I sort of feel like it’s just the tip of the iceberg.”

