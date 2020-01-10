x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

Local News

One year countdown to REAL ID requirement begins today

Due to COVID-19 concerns, the effective date was extended one year by the federal government to Oct. 1, 2021.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The one-year countdown to the REAL ID requirement begins Thursday (Oct. 1). 

Thursday was initially the date the federal government planned to require a REAL ID to board a flight or enter a federal facility.

However, due to COVID-19 concerns, the effective date was extended one year by the federal government to Oct. 1, 2021.

In 2020, Arkansas has issued a total of 114,000 REAL IDs. 

Overall, more than 371,000 REAL IDs have been issued in Arkansas since Oct. 2016.

Approximately 16.5% of active licenses and IDs in the state are in the form of a REAL ID. The REAL ID may be obtained at any of the state’s 134 Revenue Offices.

A full list of documents required to obtain a REAL ID may be found at www.ar.gov/realid

Arkansas’ REAL ID may be identified by the star in the upper right-hand corner of the license/ID. 

RELATED: Oklahoma to start issuing Real IDs

RELATED: REAL ID deadline pushed back a year due to COVID-19