One year countdown to REAL ID requirement begins today

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The one-year countdown to the REAL ID requirement begins Thursday (Oct. 1).
Thursday was initially the date the federal government planned to require a REAL ID to board a flight or enter a federal facility.
However, due to COVID-19 concerns, the effective date was extended one year by the federal government to Oct. 1, 2021.
In 2020, Arkansas has issued a total of 114,000 REAL IDs.
Overall, more than 371,000 REAL IDs have been issued in Arkansas since Oct. 2016.
Approximately 16.5% of active licenses and IDs in the state are in the form of a REAL ID. The REAL ID may be obtained at any of the state’s 134 Revenue Offices.
A full list of documents required to obtain a REAL ID may be found at www.ar.gov/realid.
Arkansas’ REAL ID may be identified by the star in the upper right-hand corner of the license/ID.
