One woman shot in Springdale, suspect on the loose

The shooting suspect is still on the loose and they do not have any further information right now.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Police are investigating a shooting at the Keystone Crossing Apartments in Springdale.

According to Lt. Jeff Taylor with the Springdale Police Department, they are investigating a shooting at the Keystone Crossing Apartments on Electric Ave.

A woman was shot in the head and was unconscious when police arrived. She was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to Taylor. Police say she is in her mid-30s, but her identity has not been released at this time.

The shooting suspect is still on the loose and they do not have any further information right now. They did not provide a suspect description.

The call came in at 1:43 p.m., according to Taylor.

Springdale Police and the Springdale Fire Department responded to the incident.