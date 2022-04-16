One injured after motorcycle crash in Fort Smith

According to police, the motorcyclist sustained life-threatening injuries.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FORT SMITH, Ark — The Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) responded to a vehicle vs motorcycle crash that took place on Grand Ave. last night at around 9:45 p.m.

FSPD says the motorcyclist sustained life-threatening injuries.

The accident reconstruction team was on the scene for several hours and informed others to expect delays between Albert Pike and 39th St. while they assessed the area.

There are no further details at this time.

Stay with 5NEWS for updates on this developing story.

FS Police working serious injury accident w/ auto and motorcycle on Grand Avenue that occurred at approx 9:45 PM. One victim, the motorcyclist, sustained life-threatening injuries. FSPD will be in area for several hours. Expect delays from Albert Pike to 39th St. pic.twitter.com/fuQ7PgoQ9g — Fort Smith Police (@FortSmithPD) April 16, 2022

5NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE 5NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KFSM in the Channel Store.

For Fire TV, search for "KFSM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.