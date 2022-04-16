One injured after motorcycle crash in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark — The Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) responded to a vehicle vs motorcycle crash that took place on Grand Ave. last night at around 9:45 p.m.
FSPD says the motorcyclist sustained life-threatening injuries.
The accident reconstruction team was on the scene for several hours and informed others to expect delays between Albert Pike and 39th St. while they assessed the area.
There are no further details at this time.
Stay with 5NEWS for updates on this developing story.
