One person shot in Fayetteville, suspect in custody

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — A female has been shot in the neck in Fayetteville.

According to Sgt. Tony Murphy with the Fayetteville Police Department, the shooting happened on South Willow Street in Fayetteville Tuesday (June 2) around 12:45 p.m.

Murphy says a suspect is in custody and is being questioned. He says there is no threat to the public.

He says the female knew the person who shot her and believes they were acquaintances.

The cause of the shooting and the identities of those involved has not been released at this time.

Eyewitnesses say the shooting happened at Willow Heights Apartments, but police have not confirmed this information.

One witness says it was an accidental shooting and that a 19-year-old man was “looking at the gun” when it went off. The witness says the victim is a teenage girl.