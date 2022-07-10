One hospitalized after shooting at Parsons Stadium in Springdale, suspect arrested

21-year-old Erik Navareyes was arrested in connection to the shooting of another man in Springdale.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The Springdale Police Department (SPD) responded to a shooting at Parsons Stadium in Springdale late Saturday, July 9, night.

When police arrived just before 11 p.m., a large crowd of people was fleeing the arena. Witnesses told investigators that a fight took place inside the arena and that someone had been shot.

Police found the victim, a man in his early twenties, with a gunshot wound in his upper torso. Witnesses gave police a description of the suspect, identified as 21-year-old Erik Navareyes, and said he had fled the arena.

Officers rendered first aid to the victim until paramedics arrived. Police say the victim, whose identity has not been released, was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A Be On the Lookout (BOLO) was issued for Navareyes.

The SPD received a call from Mercy Hospital in Rogers at 1 a.m. on Sunday, July 10 about a man at their facility stating he had been in a fight and he had shot someone.

Rogers Police Department had officers on standby with the suspect until SPD could arrive. The man was identified as Navareyes and was transported to SPD for questioning.

After being interviewed, Navareyes was charged with Attempted Capital Murder and transported to the Washington County Jail for processing.

No other information has been released at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation. Stay with 5NEWS for updates.

