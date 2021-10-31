x
One person injured in Fort Smith shooting

Fort Smith Police responded to a shooting at a townhome in the 5100 block of S. 24th Street. this afternoon.
One man is in the hospital with serious injuries after a shooting that took place in Fort Smith Sunday (Oct. 31) afternoon.

 At 2:31 p.m., the Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) responded to a shooting at a townhome in the 5100 block of S. 24th Street.

Upon arrival, police found 39-year-old Justin Brown with two gunshot wounds. Brown was transported to the hospital with serious injuries according to police.  

The suspect, 44-year-old Jason Fouden, surrendered without incident and was arrested. Fouden is currently being interviewed by detectives.

No further information has been released at this time.

