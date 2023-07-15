One person dies after car fire incident in Fayetteville

Police confirm there was one person inside the car.

Example video title will go here for this video

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — One person is dead after a vehicle incident on College Avenue in Fayetteville, according to the Fayetteville Fire Department.

A video captured a wrecked vehicle on fire under Flyover bridge at around 10:30 a.m. Officials confirm there was one person inside the vehicle at the time of the incident and that person has died.

Witnesses say people tried to get close to help but the fire was too intense. Arkansas State Police is working on the incident at this time, and the cause of the crash is being investigated.

No further details are available at this time. Stay with 5NEWS for updates.

Watch 5NEWS on YouTube.

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device