One person dead after wrong-way crash near Lake Fayetteville

A preliminary investigation shows one vehicle was traveling south and drove into oncoming northbound traffic before striking a second vehicle head-on.
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — One person is dead following a multi-car collision on College Avenue near Lake Fayetteville Friday, (Mar) 27. 

A preliminary investigation shows one vehicle was traveling south and drove into oncoming northbound traffic before striking a second vehicle head-on. 

The driver of the vehicle who crossed the center line was transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead from their injuries, according to Sgt. Murphy with the Fayetteville Police Department. 

The other driver was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries. 

The Fayetteville Police Department is completing a reconstruction and investigation. 

The identity of those involved in the crash has not been released. 