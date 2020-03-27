One person dead after wrong-way crash near Lake Fayetteville

A preliminary investigation shows one vehicle was traveling south and drove into oncoming northbound traffic before striking a second vehicle head-on.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — One person is dead following a multi-car collision on College Avenue near Lake Fayetteville Friday, (Mar) 27.

The driver of the vehicle who crossed the center line was transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead from their injuries, according to Sgt. Murphy with the Fayetteville Police Department.

The other driver was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Fayetteville Police Department is completing a reconstruction and investigation.