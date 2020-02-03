One person dead after Poteau structure fire

Emergency crews were able to pull two people out of the burning structure.

POTEAU, Okla. — One person is dead and another in critical condition after a structure fire in Poteau, Oklahoma, on Saturday (Feb. 29).

According to a press release from the Poteau Police Department, Saturday evening, emergency crews were dispatched to a structure fire at 604 Dewey Ave.

The structure was a two-story building serving as a residence.

The caller stated that two people were still inside the building.

Poteau firefighters located and removed two people,73-year-old Kenneth Foster and 51-year-old Linda Henson, from the second floor of the building.

Foster and Henson were transported to the Eastern Oklahoma Medical Center, from which they were transported by helicopter to a hospital in Tulsa.

Henson passed away from her injuries at the hospital in Tulsa, according to the Poteau Police Department. Foster remains in a Tulsa hospital in critical condition.

Poteau Police Detectives, the Oklahoma Office of the State Frie Marshall, and the Oklahoma Office of the Chief Medical Examiner are continuing the investigation into the incident.