One injured after shooting in Fort Smith, suspect arrested

Fort Smith Police arrested 20-year-old Gage Vulgamore in connection to the shooting.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) responded to a call about a shooting at a residence in the 1200 block of North Albert Pike at around 12:30 a.m., Sunday, Sept. 4.

When officers arrived, they found a 25-year-old man with a gunshot wound. Barroso was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

FSPD arrested 20-year-old Gage Vulgamore in connection to the shooting. Police say this is believed to be an isolated incident without threat to the public.

Officials say this is an active investigation and further information will be released when available and appropriate.

