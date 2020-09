The Fort Smith Police Department Criminal Investigations Division is investigating the incident, which occurred on N 32nd St.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith Police (FSP) responded to an unknown trouble call on Monday (Sept. 14) at 7:34 p.m.

Upon arrival, FSP found one deceased male victim.

The incident occurred on the 4300 block of N 32nd St.

This is a developing story. Updates will be made as new information becomes available.