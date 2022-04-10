One injured after shooting on Dickson St., 2 arrested

The shooting took place at the Walton Arts Center parking lot on West Dickson St. at around 2:14 a.m. Sunday, April 10.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — According to Fayetteville Police Department, two people were arrested following a shooting at the Walton Arts Center parking lot on West Dickson St. early Sunday (April 10) morning.

Police say the shooting happened around 2:14 a.m. Officers were quick to arrive at the scene and found a male victim inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound to his chest. Witnesses identified Montavius Knighten, 24, and Edwin Swan, 28, as the two males who shot the victim.

Knighten and Swan were later found nearby with firearms on them and were arrested. Due to the time and location of the shooting, there were many witnesses in and around the parking lot, many coming out of the nearby closing bars.

Police say the victim's wound was superficial and was treated at a nearby hospital and then released. The victim told Fayetteville Police he was with some friends at the Z330 bar earlier that night and that there had been a physical fight between his friend and another male. The victim said he and his friends left the bar and went back to the parking lot to his vehicle, and that's when two males approached them as they stood by the victim's vehicle.

The victim describes one of them being black with short dreadlocks, a green jacket, and had a gun in his hand as he approached him. Based on the suspect's demeanor the victim told police he believed the suspect had intentions to shoot him, so the victim pulled out his own gun and pulled the trigger, but the gun malfunctioned and did not fire.

According to the police report, the victim says the males then started shooting at him and his friends and that's when he took cover inside his vehicle. He told police he tried to leave the parking lot and was shot at as he tried to do so. The victim stated that he saw the male his friend had gotten into a fight with earlier at the bar, behind the suspects that allegedly shot at him.

According to the police report, Knighten was interviewed at the police department where he admitted to police to having shot the victim. Knighted told police he was following Swan when they were running towards the victim but was unaware of where they were running. Knighten says he saw the victim pointing a gun at them, so he also pulled out a firearm and shot.

Swan told Fayetteville Police he was running towards the victim with a group but veered away and ran towards his vehicle where he thought his girlfriend would be. He told police he pulled a firearm out of his waistband as he ran, kept in hand for a few steps, and then put it back into his pocket. According to police, Swan says he was not involved in the earlier bar fight. Swan told police when he heard gunshots, he got down on the ground. Police say Swan's description was similar to the victim's description of the male approaching him with a firearm displayed.

Police say the magazine in the gun Knighten was found with was empty. The magazine had a capacity of 17 bullets, which police say would have potentially allowed 18 bullets to be in the firearm if one was loaded in the chamber. Police say the magazine in Swan's gun was full and therefore supported his statement of not having fired his gun.

According to Fayetteville Police, Swan was arrested for aggravated assault for reportedly approaching the victim with a firearm displayed in a manner that caused the victim to believe he was about to be shot. When Swan arrived at the Washington Co. Detention Center, police also found half of an Oxycodone pill on him and was also charged with Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance.

Police say Knighten was arrested for Battery in the First Degree and Terroristic Act for allegedly having shot the victim while he was inside a vehicle.

