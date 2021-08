According to the Johnson Police Department, a police chase took place Friday (Aug. 13) morning.

JOHNSON, Arkansas — According to the Johnson Police Department, a police chase took place this morning (Aug. 13).

Police say the chase started in Fayetteville and ended on Main Street near Samantha Street around 9 a.m.

One woman was hit and suffered a sore leg but will be fine, according to police.

Further details surrounding the police chase and those involved are unclear at this time.