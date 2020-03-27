x
One died in the multi-car collision on Rogers Avenue this morning

North College Avenue is blocked near Lake Fayetteville due to a multi-vehicle accident.
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — One person died in a multi-car collision on Rogers Avenue Friday, (Mar) 27. 

Officers investigated a two- accident on N College.

Preliminary investigation shows one vehicle was traveling south and drove into oncoming northbound traffic before striking the second vehicle head-on. 

The driver of the vehicle who crossed the center line was transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead from injuries. 

The other driver was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries. 

A reconstruction and investigation are being completed by the Fayetteville Police Department. 

Fayetteville Fire Department was called out to the accident Friday morning. 

A portion of Rogers Avenue was blocked.

