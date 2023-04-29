x
One dead after single-vehicle crash in LeFlore County

According to the crash report, 21-year-old Haylee Newman was pronounced dead at the scene.

LEFLORE, Okla — One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash that took place in LeFlore County Saturday, April 29 at around 7:40 a.m. according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP).

OHP says 21-year-old Haylee Newman from LeFlore County was driving a 2018 Chevrolet on Reichert Summerfield Road when she crashed. 

Newman was pronounced dead at the scene due to multiple injuries and was transported to a funeral home according to the report. 

The cause of the crash is under investigation. 

