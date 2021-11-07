One dead, one injured after vehicle accident in Fort Smith
Police say one female is deceased and a male juvenile was injured.
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The female has not been identified at this time, and the cause of the accident is unknown.
There were no further details provided.
BREAKING: FS Police are in 1600 block of N 52 for a fatality accident that occurred at approximately 4:10 AM. Deceased victim is 20yo female. Male juvenile sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Our hearts and prayers are w/the victims/families. Please avoid area if you can. pic.twitter.com/uFdvcmaqkt