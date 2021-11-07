x
One dead, one injured after vehicle accident in Fort Smith

Police say one female is deceased and a male juvenile was injured.
Credit: aijohn784 - stock.adobe.com

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The female has not been identified at this time, and the cause of the accident is unknown.

There were no further details provided. 

